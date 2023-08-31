Hermantown alum Janzig commits to Air Force Academy

By Jeffrey F McClure and Kevin Moore
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A state champion out of Hermantown announced he will continue his education and hockey career at the Air Force Academy.

Beau Janzig announced the decision on Tuesday after spending last season with Minnesota Wilderness and is currently on the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League.

Janzig had a role in the Hermantown Hawks 2021-2022 state championship season.

Through the season he tallied seven goals and 22 assists for a total of 29 points.

