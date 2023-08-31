Duluth East, Denfeld girl’s soccer score four goals apiece to pick up wins at home

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Duluth girl’s soccer teams secured wins at home on Wednesday.

At Duluth East, the Greyhounds were looking for their first win over Hastings and started off hot going up 2-0 before Hastings scored, the trend would stay the same as East won 4-2.

In Denfeld, the Hunters faced the North Branch Vikings, going up 4-0 before a penalty kick goal by North Branch gave them their only goal, Denfeld won 4-1.

