Doe tests positive for CWD at Washburn County deer farm

WASHBURN COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - A doe at a Wisconsin deer farm tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), a deer farm in Washburn County was affected.

The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

DATCP officials say the positive test result came from a 3-year-old doe.

Now, the 150-acre farm has been placed under quarantine, while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff track down where the doe was infected.

Officials say CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain.

DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

More information on CWD or DATCP’s farm-raised deer program can be found on the organizations website.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.