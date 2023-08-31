Doe tests positive for CWD at Washburn County deer farm

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - A doe at a Wisconsin deer farm tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), a deer farm in Washburn County was affected.

The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

DATCP officials say the positive test result came from a 3-year-old doe.

Now, the 150-acre farm has been placed under quarantine, while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff track down where the doe was infected.

Officials say CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain.

DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

More information on CWD or DATCP’s farm-raised deer program can be found on the organizations website.

