City by City: Superior, Duluth, Chisholm

Superior, WI- The community is gearing up for fun this Labor Day weekend. Starting Friday, September 1 and running through Sunday, September 3, the Great Northern Classic Rodeo will return to the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds. There will be classic events like barrel racing and roping for professional cowboys and cowgirls. For the younger riders, there will be sheep riding, the watermelon crawl and a calf chase.

Duluth, MN- The 12th annual Learning and Libations event will be at the Duluth Public Library in mid-September. Hosted by the Duluth Library Foundation the event will be September 15 from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser featuring a live auction, live music, appetizers and more. They will have old yearbooks out, newspaper clippings and other ways to transport back in time via the library. Guests are encouraged to dress up and celebrate the past. In fact, bell bottoms and old letterman jackets are encouraged.

Chisholm, MN- VEMA, Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness, is hosting Burgers and Braids Block Party and Hair Event at the Community Center on Saturday, September 2. Hair braiding will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with food starting at 11 a.m. Stylists will be able to provide plaits, cornrows, retwists and more. All are invited to attend.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

