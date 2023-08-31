Bulldogs leaning on depth of roster this season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball is heading down to Michigan to play in a tournament before the regular season begins.

Friday, the Bulldogs will play in the Ferris State University (Mich.) Invitational with their matchup against Adelphi University (N.Y.).

The second game is against the host team, Ferris State, who is projected to win the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

On the final day, Saturday, UMD plays in two games against Malone University (Ohio) and Wayne State University (Mich.).

For the Bulldogs they are coming off a 2022 season where they climbed from unranked to finishing seventh in the final Division II American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) rankings.

They are bringing back many returning players including sixth-year setter Madison Gordon who will have a major role in this year’s offense.

The team wants to focus on getting the ball evenly distributed between the three attackers to create a more balanced offense than last year.

According to coach Jiim Boos the depth of the team will help them create a balanced attack that will force opponents to defend five Bulldogs rather than one star hitter.

“This is a group that is really cohesive. (They’re) Playing well together and I think the floor is as close to the ceiling of our group than it’s ever been, so there’s a lot of good competitive battles going on in our gym,” said Coach Boos and added how that will affect the coaching staff. “I think it’s going to be challenging for our coaching staff to settle in on a lineup here because there are so many close battles going on.

I think the biggest thing for us is going to be offense and making sure that we are putting those balls down when we have the chance, if not just getting them out of the system and getting a chance to make it up on defense,” said senior outside hitter Cianna Selbitschka.

A week after the Ferris State Invitational the Bulldogs will be hosting the Up North Preseason Tournament from September 7 to 9.

