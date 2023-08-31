3 people rescued after boat capsizes off South Shore

The U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 people after their boat capsizes off the coast of Saxon Harbor, Wisconsin on Tuesday.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAXON HARBOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Three people were rescued around noon Tuesday after their boat capsized off the coast of Saxon Habor, Wisconsin.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities received a mayday call around 11:26 a.m. from a person who reported their boat was quickly taking on water.

The Coast Guard located the caller via radio signal, about four miles off the South Shore coast on Lake Superior.

Authorities said three adults were found clinging to a capsized 25-foot boat after a 45-minute search.

All three people were transported to Saxon Harbor where they were assessed by EMS workers.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 people after their boat capsized off of the coast of Saxon Habor, WI, Tuesday.(U.S. Coast Guard)

“Thanks to close coordination between the Coast Guard Sector, 911 dispatch, and our boat we were able to save these people in less than an hour from when we received their mayday broadcast,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaime Rodriguez-Ayala, Station Bayfield, said.

According to authorities, only one person was wearing a life jacket at the time they were found.

The Coast Guard said they want to remind the public to always have life-saving equipment on board, like life jackets and VHF radio.

“Our crews were able to immediately deploy because we received a mayday over the radio,” Senior Chief Petty Officer Edmund Foster, search and rescue mission coordinator, said. “If the boaters only had a cell phone available, their call would have likely been routed to us through 911 dispatch, and even that delay of a few minutes could have caused this case to have a much more tragic outcome.”

It is unclear what led to the boat capsizing.

This is a developing story.

