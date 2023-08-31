21-pound mahi mahi caught off West Coast, breaking state record

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said a new record was made after a 21-pound mahi...
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said a new record was made after a 21-pound mahi mahi was caught.(Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Washington state has made a new record by hooking the largest dolphinfish, also known as mahi mahi, off the coast last week.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wade La Fontaine caught the 21-pound, 48-inch-long fish about 42 miles off the Washington coast on Friday.

According to the department, La Fontaine has been going on trips off the Washington coast for over 10 years to catch salmon, lingcod, halibut and tuna.

Despite all of his experience, La Fontaine said he never expected to break a record with his late August catch.

After securing his 21-pounder, La Fontaine and boat captain Keith Johnson docked in Westport, where the dolphinfish was examined by a biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Fish Program before being weighed.

On Wednesday, La Fontaine’s Washington Record Sport Fish Application was reviewed and certified by the department.

Officials said mahi mahi caught off the Washington coast are typically smaller, ranging from 6 to 12 pounds. The mahi mahi fish caught by La Fontaine was described as being more like the large dolphinfish that can be found in warmer waters off of California, Mexico and Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Telemark main lobby to be reconstructed into outdoor facility.
Historic Wisconsin outdoor resort being brought back to life by ski foundation
The truck will be parked outside of Miller Hill Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 2.
Chick-fil-A food truck stopping in Duluth
Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it...
One injured in motorcycle crash on Kenwood Avenue
Relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
50-mile relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
Relay Swim Begins in Split Rock.
50 mile relay swim in Lake Superior begins at Split Rock

Latest News

“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo...
Officers surprise boy with new video game after he got lost on the first day of school
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Tropical Storm Idalia leaves shredded homes, roads blocked with powerlines in Florida and Georgia
FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
Election workers have gotten death threats and warnings they will be lynched, the US government says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case and seeks to sever his case from others
Left: Robert West Right: Tommi Hintz
Two sentenced for involvement in murder, dismemberment case