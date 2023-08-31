10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.(Source: Gray News)
By Joe Ashley and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating after a 10-year-old girl reportedly stabbed a man in the leg after he assaulted her mother.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened Wednesday at a Houston apartment complex.

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.

The man was taken to the hospital in fair condition, according to police.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement posted to social media.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Gould
Sheriff’s Office: Missing Walker woman found safe
Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it...
One injured in motorcycle crash on Kenwood Avenue
The truck will be parked outside of Miller Hill Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 2.
Chick-fil-A food truck stopping in Duluth
Relay Swim Begins in Split Rock.
50 mile relay swim in Lake Superior begins at Split Rock
On August 29, the free furniture will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Free furniture available at Superior schools

Latest News

An incident in New York City that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is...
Off-duty NYC officer shot in alleged road rage incident
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
New misdemeanor court in Duluth to support Duluthians
Volleyball Day in Nebraska brought in a total of 92,003 fans.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks women's sporting attendance record