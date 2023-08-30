Warming trend toward hot Labor Day weekend

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Tonight, we will see clear skies and light winds out of the southeast. If you want to see a marginally bigger moon, the Super Blue Moon is tonight and will be visible. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have sunny skies to start, but there will be increasing clouds in the afternoon. Some folks in Central Minnesota could see isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and some lower 80′s. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast 10-20mph, keeping the head of the lake and North Shore cooler.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid-80′s with breezy southwest winds 10-20mph.

SATURDAY: It’s going to be a HOT weekend in the Upper Midwest. Highs will be in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s on Saturday. Winds will be southwest 5-10mph with mostly sunny skies. Some record highs will be possible on Saturday and Sunday! Stay cool and hydrated.

