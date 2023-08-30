UMD to host season opener against Northern Michigan

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On August 31, UMD football kicks off their season against non-conference foe Northern Michigan.

The two teams haven’t faced off in 25 years, and Thursday’s game will be the first time Northern Michigan visits Malosky Stadium.

UMD is 1-11 all-time against Northern Michigan.

However, since head coach Curt Weise took the helm, the Bulldogs have a 6-3 record in openers, which includes a three-game winning streak.

Weise said he knows this will be a good test for a young team out of the gate, with sophomore Captain and starting quarterback Kyle Walljasper as the signal caller for the season.

Weise hopes Walljasper can carry over his production from last season into the game on Thursday night.

“We haven’t had a lot of stability at our QB position just because of injuries, so we are hoping this year we can keep Kyle healthy,” Wiese said. “We feel good about a couple of the other guys behind them in the fact [Kyle] would end up getting injured, but right now he’s healthy and ready to go and we’re excited to have him lead our team as a Sophomore captain. I think it’s an honor for him and he takes a lot of pride in that the way he prepares every day.”

It makes sense Wiese mentioned health with Walljasper, as a big part of his game is the run game; it’s a physical style neither Walljasper nor the coaching staff are about to change.

“They know we are going to run the ball. We’ll see who can stop it and who can run it better,” Walljasper said.

When asked if he has practiced sliding, Walljasper responded, “No, I’m not a baseball player or a football player, so I’ll be staying up hopefully. Maybe I’ll go out of bounds, but I’m not sliding.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.