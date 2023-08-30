Seasonable and sunny Wednesday, potentially record setting heat in store for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: A beautiful day is in store today with Sunny skies and a high of 73 with light winds at 5-10 MPH from the S. There could be some haze in the sky in central and western Minnesota, but the Twin Ports area and points east should see good air quality.

THURSDAY: Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies and a high of 77 degrees. There is a chance of a shower or two in the evening and overnight Thursday as a warm front pushes well to our north. This sets the stage for a very warm set of days going into Labor Day weekend.

FRIDAY: Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with a bit of a breeze out of the S at 5-15 MPH. High’s will run about 10 degrees above average with a high of 84 degrees in the Twin Ports.

WEEKEND: The weekend will continue the warm trend with potentially record setting temperatures. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 86 and Sunday will also be sunny with a high of 92.

