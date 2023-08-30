Researchers discuss reimaging I-35 corridor through Duluth

By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In recent years, many people and groups have voiced a desire to change the way I-35 runs through Duluth.

The University of Minnesota is looking into potentially altering the interstate.

“There are some organizations like the Duluth Waterfront Collective and the Duluth Greenway that are really interested in re-examining how we use our transportation infrastructure through downtown,” Monica Haynes, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at UMD, said.

During a meeting in Duluth Wednesday, the experts presented their research findings about how this infrastructure could change the city.

“One of the things we found was that the connection between downtown and Canal Park is an area where people feel like there needs to be a change,” Haynes said.

As part of the study, the researchers asked a variety of people for feedback about the potential project and their priorities, including community members at Sidewalk Days.

“We wanted to make sure that we get feedback from a broad range of community members, not just folks who are typically engaged in the downtown area or professional folks who work in planning or transportation planning,” University of Minnesota Extension Educator John Bennett said.

Although change wouldn’t happen for more than 10 years, leaders hope to secure federal funding.

“The opportunity that exists right now is there’s the Reconnecting Communities Grant that is happening at the federal level, and the city of Duluth intends to apply for that planning grant,” Haynes said.

The researchers said they also heard concerns from some people about traffic congestion and what the changes would mean for freight transportation.

