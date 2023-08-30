Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency

A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A dog in Kentucky has found her forever home after spending nearly nine months waiting to be adopted.

According to the Kentucky Humane Society, Pinky the dog was one of its longest residents after she spent 268 days at the facility.

The animal care team said when Pinky first arrived, she was stressed and anxious whenever she was left alone. But with help from its behavior team, she made tremendous strides.

“We are beyond thrilled to see Pinky happy, healthy and thriving with her forever family,” the adoption team shared. “We are grateful for those who have been there for her every step of the way.”

Last week, Pinky’s care team celebrated her adoption with a special cake and shirts while they said their goodbyes.

“Pinky Pie, we’ve made our fair share of wonderful memories,” the team shared. “Pinky found an adoring family who will cherish her forever.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Gould
Sheriff’s Office: Missing Walker woman found safe
Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it...
One injured in motorcycle crash on Kenwood Avenue
On August 29, the free furniture will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Free furniture available at Superior schools
Relay Swim Begins in Split Rock.
50 mile relay swim in Lake Superior begins at Split Rock
The truck will be parked outside of Miller Hill Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 2.
Chick-fil-A food truck stopping in Duluth

Latest News

Duluth Airport Authority breaks ground on new airport terminal
Fentanyl crisis in Sawyer County gets funding approval in overdose prevention
Relay swimmers arrive in Duluth in just over 24 hours
Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after...
5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada; drivers asked to close windows
In the recent years, many people and groups have been interested in connecting Duluth in a...
Researchers discuss reimaging I-35 corridor through Duluth