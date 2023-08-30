One injured in motorcycle crash on Kenwood Avenue

Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it...
Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it hit a motorcycle traveling north on the same road.(Northern News Now)
By Laura Lee
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man is in the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at Kenwood Avenue and Cleveland Street near the Kenwood shopping center. Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it hit a motorcycle traveling north on the same road.

We’re told the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Lawrence
Police searching for missing man last seen in Duluth
A local restaurant in Cloquet is expanding opening a new live event space.
New event space opens at Pedro’s Grill and Cantina
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sergeant Jason Janecek
Officer involved in Ashland County deadly shooting identified
Amanda Gould
Authorities seek help to find missing Walker woman

Latest News

Prescription Drugs
First drugs selected in effort to lower prescription costs
Community and tribal leaders gathered at Wisconsin Point to discuss conserving forests amid...
Community, Tribal leaders discuss Drought Concerns at Wisconsin Point
On August 29, the free furniture will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Free furniture available at Superior schools
The District 5 Commissioner “Meet the Candidates” forum will be held on Wednesday, September 27.
City by City: Iron River, Koochiching County, Chisholm