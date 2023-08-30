One injured in motorcycle crash on Kenwood Avenue

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man is in the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at Kenwood Avenue and Cleveland Street near the Kenwood shopping center. Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it hit a motorcycle traveling north on the same road.

We’re told the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

