New York Jets waive former Bulldog ahead of deadline

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - August 29 is cutdown day for the National Football League, and former UMD Offensive Lineman Brent Laing was one of many rookies to get waived.

Laing joined the New York Jets this offseason as an undrafted free agent.

However, just hours before the roster deadline, he was waived by the team.

Laing will still have a chance to play in the NFL.

The former All-American is expected to clear waivers, in which case, he will be able to sign on to a practice squad.

