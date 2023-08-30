New York Jets waive former Bulldog ahead of deadline

Credit: MGN graphics
Credit: MGN graphics(MGN Graphics)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - August 29 is cutdown day for the National Football League, and former UMD Offensive Lineman Brent Laing was one of many rookies to get waived.

Laing joined the New York Jets this offseason as an undrafted free agent.

However, just hours before the roster deadline, he was waived by the team.

Laing will still have a chance to play in the NFL.

The former All-American is expected to clear waivers, in which case, he will be able to sign on to a practice squad.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Lawrence
Police searching for missing man last seen in Duluth
A local restaurant in Cloquet is expanding opening a new live event space.
New event space opens at Pedro’s Grill and Cantina
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sergeant Jason Janecek
Officer involved in Ashland County deadly shooting identified
Amanda Gould
Authorities seek help to find missing Walker woman

Latest News

UMD football kicks off their season on August 31.
UMD to host season opener against Northern Michigan
The U.S. U18 women's ice hockey team celebrate during a semi-final win against Finland. They...
Professional Women’s Hockey League unveils its Original 6
Royce Lewis (izquierda) y Donovan Solano de los Mellizos de Minnesota celebran la victoria ante...
Royce Lewis hits his 2nd slam in 2 days; Twins top the Guardians 10-6 for 7-game lead
Milwaukee Brewers' Mark Canha (21) and Willy Adames celebrate the team's 6-2 win over the...
Brewers Win 9th Straight