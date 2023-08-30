New aerial studio offers classes in Twin Ports

By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new and unique way to break a sweat has arrived in the Twin Ports, thanks to silks, lyra rings and more.

The Northern Lights Aerial Studio located at 26 E Superior Street in Downtown Duluth offers classes to Northlanders looking to get off the ground, literally.

“It’s definitely unique, it’s a new experience,” Anna Beam-Mitchell, an instructor at the studio, said. “People love to try new things and they also love to get up in the air.”

Beam-Mitchell and a team of several instructors wanted to open the studio to make an inclusive and safe space for those who want to test out new skills.

“I think the biggest thing for us is we just want people to feel safe here,” Beam-Mitchell said.

The studio opened in early August, offering classes that are around $25 or less.

Since then, they’ve seen an increase in people wanting to get up in the air.

“Honestly, I’m blown away by the reaction in the community,” she said. “We’ve had people that have never done this before coming in trying it and loving it, and we’re seeing them multiple times a week.”

All of the instructors have specific training in either one or multiple disciplines.

From aerial silks, to lyra rings, poles and hammocks.

“We each have one that we just are kind of addicted to and we saw a need in this community for an inclusive space that was safe for people to come and practice these arts with us,” Beam-Mitchell said.

Not only do they offer single courses, but also class packages and even group events.

“Especially with our parties, we really focus that on getting together having a community and spending time together,” she said.

Northern Lights Aerial Studio hosts classes in the evenings on most days.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

