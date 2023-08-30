Historic Wisconsin outdoor resort being brought back to life by ski foundation

CABLE, WI. (Northern News Now) -- A ski foundation is helping to breathe new life to a historic outdoor resort.

Back in its hayday, the Telemark Lodge near Cable, Wisconsin was a location destination. Visited by thousands of people, it was a desired lodge to watch the American Birkebeiner Cross Country Ski Race.

Despite its long-lasting connection to the ski community, the lodge ended up closing in 2013.

But the Telemark’s story started again a few years ago, when American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation Executive Director, Ben Popp, was walking the trails of Mt. Telemark.

“We thought, man, we could do something pretty creative here,” said Popp.

Popp and his team had a new vision of adventure for the old lodge and in 2021, an effort to turn that vision into reality took off.

“We had the opportunity to purchase this property again,” said Popp. “The vision was really all about bringing back the Telemark ethos.”

With the help of private investors, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation was able to raise $5.5 million for a $10 million revitalization project.

Using that money, the team was able to start tearing down some of the remains of the Telemark Lodge and start rebuilding a new resort, for future generations.

“And certainly, as we look to the future, history is really important to us,” said Popp.

Keeping history alive by turning the original Telemark main lobby into a new outdoor recreational facility. The owners are planning to transform two of the pillars, turning them into a climbing wall for kids as well as turning two larger structural pieces into a lobby plaza where parents can enjoy their lunch, while watching their kids enjoy the great outdoors.

However, they say they need around $5 million more to finish the project.

“The next five is coming from the community,” said John Schneider, a volunteer with the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation in charge of fundraising. “Community raising funds to finish the project.”

Leaders saying this next step will be the toughest yet, needing donations from people like Schneider, whose connection to the facility goes back to his childhood.

“My passion was shared with many other people, but you know it stems from coming here in the 70′s with my parents,” said John Schneider.

Hoping those connections to the past can help forge a new future for the Telemark.

“This is by far the biggest thing the American Birkebeiner will ever do,” said Popp. “We look at it as a way to give to generations going forward that. Hopefully my kids, my grandkids, they’re going to come out here and get to be a part of that.”

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is on track to finish some of their project by next year.

