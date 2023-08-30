Free furniture available at Superior schools

On August 29, the free furniture will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior School District is turning to the community to help them get rid of old furniture before the new school year starts.

After performing renovations and upgrades over the summer, gently used furniture will be available for the public to pick up on August 30.

The free furniture, which includes some cabinets, desks, tables, and chairs, will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. All of the items can be found at either Bryant Elementary or Northern Lights Elementary.

The pickup window will last for one hour from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Superior School District will welcome students back on Friday, September 1 for their first day of school.

