First drugs selected in effort to lower prescription costs

Prescription Drugs
Prescription Drugs(WGEM)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Tuesday, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the first 10 drugs eligible for the new Medicare Drug Price Negotiation program. Part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the program allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs.

While just 10 drugs were announced to start the program, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D - Minnesota) said more are on the way.

“These are the first 10, but then next year, there’ll be 15. And then after that, there’ll be 15, and then there’ll be 20. It’ll be cumulative, we’ll keep adding more blockbuster drugs,” said Klobuchar.

According to HHS, the following drugs will enter the negotiation process starting this year and next:

  • Eliquis
  • Jardiance
  • Xarelto
  • Januvia
  • Farxiga
  • Entresto
  • Enbrel
  • Imbruvica
  • Stelara
  • Fiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill; NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill

HHS claims those drugs cost Medicare recipients a total of 3.4 billion dollars in out-of-pocket costs in 2022.

“The era of big pharma shaking down seniors for profits is coming to an end,” she said.

Klobuchar joined Erin Parrish with the Minnesota AARP in a virtual meeting Tuesday, praising the step forward.

“We know that Medicare beneficiaries take an average of four to five prescription drugs each month. That adds up to tens of thousands of dollars each year for brand name drugs,” Parrish said.

She believes the announcement is a big step, but that more work needs to be done to combat the impacts of prescription drug prices.

“There’s more work to be done. The big drug companies and their allies [will] continue suing to overturn the Medicare drug price negotiation program and to charge the highest prices in the world,” said Parrish.

Any negotiated prices would take effect in 2026.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Lawrence
Police searching for missing man last seen in Duluth
A local restaurant in Cloquet is expanding opening a new live event space.
New event space opens at Pedro’s Grill and Cantina
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sergeant Jason Janecek
Officer involved in Ashland County deadly shooting identified
Amanda Gould
Authorities seek help to find missing Walker woman

Latest News

Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it...
One injured in motorcycle crash on Kenwood Avenue
Community and tribal leaders gathered at Wisconsin Point to discuss conserving forests amid...
Community, Tribal leaders discuss Drought Concerns at Wisconsin Point
On August 29, the free furniture will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Free furniture available at Superior schools
The District 5 Commissioner “Meet the Candidates” forum will be held on Wednesday, September 27.
City by City: Iron River, Koochiching County, Chisholm