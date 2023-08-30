DAA breaks ground on new airport terminal on Park Point

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth leaders kicked off construction on a new airport terminal Wednesday.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new terminal at the Sky Harbor Regional Airport on Park Point, which serves smaller planes and seaplanes.

The Duluth Airport Authority (DAA) says the new terminal will feature an upscale pilot lounge, a flight planning room, and outdoor patio areas.

It’s stated that 90% of the funding for the $2.3 million project will come from federal grants with the rest coming from state and local funds.

Sky Harbor Regional Airport building replacement design (Northern News Now)

The new terminal will also be ADA-compliant, one of the several features the current building lacks.

“This building is really not suited our users very well for a long time,” says Tom Werner, DAA Executive Director. “The space isn’t set up well and it really has limited capabilities for meeting.”

He added the building performs the very basic functions of getting pilot information through the instrumentation that they currently have.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of spring 2024.

