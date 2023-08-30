Community, Tribal leaders discuss Drought Concerns at Wisconsin Point

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Community and tribal leaders gathered at Wisconsin Point to discuss conserving forests amid current drought conditions.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, forests in Bayfield and Douglas counties are both suffering from the worst drought conditions.

“We don’t want to lose these places, the valuable gifts we’ve been given here,” Fond du Lac Band Elder and Retired Firefighter Vern Northrup said.

The Wisconsin DNR said Superior is home to the third largest municipal forest in the country.

“If you look at the forest here, it’s all overgrown. It’s just like a time bomb,” Northrup said. “It’s going to get started on fire and when it does, it’s going to be hard to control it and it’s going to take time.”

One way leaders are looking to protect forests from wildfires is by sparking a controlled fire.

“We’d have a lower, cooler fire that would clean up the forest floor, so it wouldn’t be so susceptible to that first spark, that first ignition,” Northrup said.

Conversations about a prescribed fire at Wisconsin Point are ongoing between city leaders and tribal leaders, since the Fond du Lac Band partially owns that land.

“If we were to start burning in areas like that, we would have to do a lot of mechanical work first because we’re just catching up to the maintenance phase,” Wildland Fire Program Manager for the Fond du Lac Band Damon Panek said.

Superior Fire Chief Camron Vollbrecht is hopeful that could start in the next year or two.

“What we would do is we would have to put together a comprehensive fire plan that’s going to dictate how we’re going to use fire to manage the forest,” Vollbrecht said.

Leaders are working on a plan now, to protect Wisconsin Point for years to come.

“If we set the stage right now, our grandkids and great grandkids are going to see this and they’re going to be able to experience this place,” Panek said.

Minnesota is also needing rain, with Carlton County seeing both severe and extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

