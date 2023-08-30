Collector shop returns to Miller Hill Mall this fall

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A collector’s shop will be returning to Duluth’s mall.

Collector’s Connection, a comic book, sports trading card, and game retailer is returning to Miller Hill Mall this fall.

They also host gaming events and tournaments such as Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering, in addition to open tables available for casual play.

Collector’s Connection offers an extensive selection of both new and used items, including sports cards, comic books, and graphic novels.

In addition, they offer role-playing games including Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon cards, CDs, and vinyl records, as well as supplies to protect your collection.

Mall officials say the store will be located next to Bark Barn and across from Claire’s.

For more information on Collector’s Connection, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.