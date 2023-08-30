City by City: Iron River, Koochiching County, Chisholm

Iron River, WI- VFW post 10197 is hosting an end-of-summer steak fry on Saturday, September 2. There will be live music as well as a dinner of the guest’s choice. Food will be served from 4 - 7 p.m. The VFW’s summer giveaway raffle will also come to a close with the big prize being a 2023 Yamaha Side-by-side. All proceeds will go to the VFW building fund.

Koochiching County, MN- The District 5 Commissioner “Meet the Candidates” forum will be held on Wednesday, September 27. The two candidates are Dale Erickson of Birchdale and Rich Mastin of Big Falls. District 5 is geographically the largest district in Koochiching County and includes Big Falls, Northome and a portion of International Falls. The forum will be held at 6 p.m. at Northome City Hall.

Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery is hosting another Family Discovery Day. On Thursday, August 31 there will be “Rock Hounds Abound” from 4 - 7 p.m. During the event, there will be geologists from the Mesabi Range Geological Society to talk about all things geology, minerals and more. There will be specimens to hold or guests can bring their own for identification. The event is free to attend and open to kids of all ages.

