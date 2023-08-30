City by City: Iron River, Koochiching County, Chisholm

The District 5 Commissioner “Meet the Candidates” forum will be held on Wednesday, September 27.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iron River, WI- VFW post 10197 is hosting an end-of-summer steak fry on Saturday, September 2. There will be live music as well as a dinner of the guest’s choice. Food will be served from 4 - 7 p.m. The VFW’s summer giveaway raffle will also come to a close with the big prize being a 2023 Yamaha Side-by-side. All proceeds will go to the VFW building fund.

Koochiching County, MN- The District 5 Commissioner “Meet the Candidates” forum will be held on Wednesday, September 27. The two candidates are Dale Erickson of Birchdale and Rich Mastin of Big Falls. District 5 is geographically the largest district in Koochiching County and includes Big Falls, Northome and a portion of International Falls. The forum will be held at 6 p.m. at Northome City Hall.

Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery is hosting another Family Discovery Day. On Thursday, August 31 there will be “Rock Hounds Abound” from 4 - 7 p.m. During the event, there will be geologists from the Mesabi Range Geological Society to talk about all things geology, minerals and more. There will be specimens to hold or guests can bring their own for identification. The event is free to attend and open to kids of all ages.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Duluth

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Lawrence
Police searching for missing man last seen in Duluth
A local restaurant in Cloquet is expanding opening a new live event space.
New event space opens at Pedro’s Grill and Cantina
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sergeant Jason Janecek
Officer involved in Ashland County deadly shooting identified
Amanda Gould
Authorities seek help to find missing Walker woman

Latest News

On August 29, the free furniture will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Free furniture available at Superior schools
Well sampling will begin in St. Louis county soon
City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Duluth
The Clover Valley Farm Trail is a co-operative group of locally-owned farms located between...
Local produce celebrated at Clover Valley Farm Fest
In the Northland, many theaters took part in the festivities this year, including Premier...
Local movie theaters offer discounts for National Cinema Day