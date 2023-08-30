City by City: Grand Marais, Duluth, Wisconsin

The Duluth Fiber Guild is celebrating 50 years during the month of September.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Grand Marais, MN- Locals and visitors alike are invited to write love letters to Lake Superior. The Letteracy Deck has been open since June 21 and organizers are hoping to go out with a bang. The Letteracy Deck is a free public letter-writing park hosted by the Minnesota Children’s Press. From September 1 - 4, they’re hoping to send 400 more letters to reach 3,000 total sent this summer. All materials are provided for free. This weekend’s postcards will be blank with the hope people are inspired to try their hand at George Morrison-inspired art. He was an Ojibwe artist and has now been memorialized by the U.S. post office on a stamp. The Letteracy Deck is located on the lakeside of the Lake Superior Trading Post.

Duluth- The Duluth Fiber Guild is celebrating 50 years during the month of September. The Fiber Guild and the Nordic Center are teaming up for the month-long event called Nordic Reflections in Fiber. The public is invited to view the new gallery and experience a series of events. A reception will be held on Friday, September 8 with demonstrations and other events on Saturdays all September long. Artwork will also be for sale.

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR is looking for volunteers this fall. All parts of the state currently have openings for Volunteer Hunter Education Instructors. Those volunteers are people who are passionate about promoting safe, responsible and ethical hunting practices. Volunteers must become certified themselves. That can happen either through an apprenticeship or a training session with a DNR official.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Iron River, Koochiching County, Chisholm

