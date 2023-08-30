Chick-fil-A food truck stopping in Duluth

The truck will be parked outside of Miller Hill Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 2.
The truck will be parked outside of Miller Hill Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 2.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While Chick-fil-A is set to open a Duluth location in 2024, Northlanders will have a chance to enjoy their chicken much sooner.

On September 2, the Chick-fil-A Tri State Food Truck will park outside of Miller Hill Mall and serve food from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The truck was started by the owner of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rochester, Minnesota, and it makes stops throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

To view their menu, visit chickfilatristatefoodtruck.com

