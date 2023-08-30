Chick-fil-A food truck stopping in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While Chick-fil-A is set to open a Duluth location in 2024, Northlanders will have a chance to enjoy their chicken much sooner.

On September 2, the Chick-fil-A Tri State Food Truck will park outside of Miller Hill Mall and serve food from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The truck was started by the owner of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rochester, Minnesota, and it makes stops throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

To view their menu, visit chickfilatristatefoodtruck.com

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.