50-mile relay swimmers arrive in Duluth

Relay swimmers arrive in Duluth
Relay swimmers arrive in Duluth(Center for Global Environmental Education, Hamline University)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The six seasoned marathon swimmers who left Split Rock Lighthouse to swim to Duluth arrived Wednesday morning.

The relay team got to the sand beach in Canal Park just before 8 a.m. making it in almost exactly 24 hours.

After swimming 45.6 miles, a new record was even set, the longest distance of an intrepid group of swimmers in Lake Superior, according to the team.

They took one-hour rotations swimming in approximately 62 degrees Fahrenheit in nothing but their swimsuits, a cap, goggles, and some earplugs.

One of the relay swimmers said he was even singing while swimming to bide the time in the water.

The team took the swim to raise awareness for the rising water temperatures of Lake Superior.

Incredible finish!! A new distance record for Lake Superior by an intrepid group of swimmers—45.6 miles! The final route...

Posted by Center for Global Environmental Education, Hamline University on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

A full documentary on the swim will be made by PBS North.

It is expected to be ready by early November or late December.

For more information on the swim, the warming of the lake, or the documentary click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duluth Police say an SUV attempted to make a left turn from Kenwood into a parking lot when it...
One injured in motorcycle crash on Kenwood Avenue
Amanda Gould
Sheriff’s Office: Missing Walker woman found safe
On August 29, the free furniture will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Free furniture available at Superior schools
Relay Swim Begins in Split Rock.
50 mile relay swim in Lake Superior begins at Split Rock
The truck will be parked outside of Miller Hill Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 2.
Chick-fil-A food truck stopping in Duluth

Latest News

30+ tables of containing: Sports Cards, Magic Cards, Pokemon Cards, Game Used Material,...
Collector shop returns to Miller Hill Mall this fall
The University of Minnesota is the largest public college or university in the state of...
Lawsuit accuses University of Minnesota of not doing enough to prevent data breach
Northern Lights Aerial Studio opened in early August, offering Northlanders a space to test out...
New aerial studio offers classes in Twin Ports
A new and unique way to break a sweat has arrived in the Twin Ports, thanks to silks, lyra...
New aerial studio offers classes in Twin Ports