50-mile relay swimmers arrive in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The six seasoned marathon swimmers who left Split Rock Lighthouse to swim to Duluth arrived Wednesday morning.

The relay team got to the sand beach in Canal Park just before 8 a.m. making it in almost exactly 24 hours.

After swimming 45.6 miles, a new record was even set, the longest distance of an intrepid group of swimmers in Lake Superior, according to the team.

They took one-hour rotations swimming in approximately 62 degrees Fahrenheit in nothing but their swimsuits, a cap, goggles, and some earplugs.

One of the relay swimmers said he was even singing while swimming to bide the time in the water.

The team took the swim to raise awareness for the rising water temperatures of Lake Superior.

Incredible finish!! A new distance record for Lake Superior by an intrepid group of swimmers—45.6 miles! The final route... Posted by Center for Global Environmental Education, Hamline University on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

A full documentary on the swim will be made by PBS North.

It is expected to be ready by early November or late December.

For more information on the swim, the warming of the lake, or the documentary click here.

