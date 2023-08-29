The weather will dry up and warm up through Labor Day

By Adam Lorch
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Some wildfire haze will continue to diminish through the afternoon. Tonight we will have mostly clear skies. Some patchy dense fog will be possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

Tonight will be dry and mild
Tonight will be dry and mild(KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. That lake breeze will keep temperatures in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s by the lake.

Tomorrow will be sunny and near normal for temps
Tomorrow will be sunny and near normal for temps(KBJR)

THURSDAY: A warm front will push through the region on Thursday. We will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70′s and 80′s. There will be breezy winds out of the south 10-20mph. There will also be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, however a lack of low-level moisture will lead to little to no rain accumulation.

Heatwave will hit for the Labor Day weekend
Heatwave will hit for the Labor Day weekend(KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80′s with southwest winds. Temperatures continue to climb into the 90′s this weekend.

The week ahead will be dry and hot
The week ahead will be dry and hot(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Lawrence
Police searching for missing man last seen in Duluth
A local restaurant in Cloquet is expanding opening a new live event space.
New event space opens at Pedro’s Grill and Cantina
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sergeant Jason Janecek
Officer involved in Ashland County deadly shooting identified
Erica Ann Allen
Makinen woman accused of burning father’s house down

Latest News

50 mile relay swim in Lake Superior begins at Split Rock
Relay Swim Begins in Split Rock.
50 mile relay swim in Lake Superior begins at Split Rock
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from U.S. service members
Amanda Gould
Authorities seek help to find missing Walker woman