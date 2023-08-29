The weather will dry up and warm up through Labor Day

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Some wildfire haze will continue to diminish through the afternoon. Tonight we will have mostly clear skies. Some patchy dense fog will be possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s.

Tonight will be dry and mild (KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. That lake breeze will keep temperatures in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s by the lake.

Tomorrow will be sunny and near normal for temps (KBJR)

THURSDAY: A warm front will push through the region on Thursday. We will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70′s and 80′s. There will be breezy winds out of the south 10-20mph. There will also be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, however a lack of low-level moisture will lead to little to no rain accumulation.

Heatwave will hit for the Labor Day weekend (KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80′s with southwest winds. Temperatures continue to climb into the 90′s this weekend.

The week ahead will be dry and hot (KBJR)

