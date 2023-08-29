‘Those are not the calls I wanted to take’: Superior mayor addresses Cenovus incidents

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- The Superior Mayor’s office shares some concerns following two separate incidents that brought the Superior Fire Department to Cenovus Refinery.

Last week, on two separate days, two different incidents had Superior fire crews responding to calls of hazardous material being released into the Cenovus facility.

“Those are not the calls I wanted to take,” said Mayor Jim Paine.

Mayor Paine calling the two incidents frustrating, despite the quick responses from emergency response teams.

“The refinery did all the right things, the fire department did all the right things, the police department did all the right things,” said Paine. “When an incident happens, we seem to be pretty good at dealing with it.”

Despite those department’s doing all the right things, Paine’s concern, is why the incidents happened in the first place.

“We need to have a better standard than this,” said Paine. “I understand that accidents happen, but I think this community has earned the right to expect a higher standard.”

Five years ago, the building now owned by Cenovus Refinery, was owned by Husky Refinery. But after an explosion in 2018, the facility was leveled.

“It certainly was a memorable day to say the least,” said Scott Gordon, a retired Superior Fire Chief.

During the 2018 explosion, Gordon was a Battalion Chief with the Superior Fire Department, witnessing first-hand the wreckage of the explosion.

He and his team spending weeks on the scene, cleaning up the remains of the Husky Refinery.

Looking back on that day, Gordan says it was a situation no first responder ever wants to get, but one, they should always be prepared for.

“Obviously any hazardous material is a danger, and there are hazardous materials in and around every municipality,” said Gordon. “Superior in particular.”

And because of the hazardous materials being handled inside the refinery, when Cenovus reopened this year, Gordon says keeping a close partnership with the refinery is important.

The city of Superior making sure any call from inside is taken seriously.

“It’s not like turning on a switch,” said Gordon. “That’s why I’m sure the refinery will tell you, that’s why they have taken this seriously on how they get themselves back up and running.”

Now, Mayor Paine and Cenovus leaders are planning on meeting, where they plan to discuss how to prevent any more calls from the refinery.

“Between Cenovus and the Superior Fire Department, we were able to keep the public safe,” said Paine. “But you wish you didn’t have to do it in the first place.”

Mayor Paine says as of right now a date for that meeting has not been set yet.

As for Cenovus, we did reach out to them for an interview, and they declined.

However, Cenovus leaders did send us this statement:

Safety is a top priority for our employees, contractors, and the community. We’ll undertake thorough investigations to determine the causes of both incidents.

