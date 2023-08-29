Stella Maris Academy opens new high school campus

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Stella Maris Academy will welcome over 100 students into their new Catholic high school starting next week.

The completely redone building in the Woodland neighborhood in Duluth features nine new classrooms, common areas, a chapel, and locker rooms for students.

The project came to fruition after a two-year renovation process that started in October of 2021.

“We had just an incredible team of contractors and designers and architects who were able to come together and hear our vision and bring it to life,” Andrew Hilliker, the President of Stella Maris Academy, said.

The building is over a century old and used to house dorms and more.

The 100,000-square-foot building was previously used by Neighborhood Youth Services but was then purchased by the academy.

High schoolers will now get to use common areas that mimic those of their home life.

It’s an effort to make students feel more comfortable at school.

“You’ll see seating that is very cozy and very inviting for students to both socialize and study,” Hilliker said. “And so each space is very intentional and very practical, but also very, very inviting and very warm.”

While the entire Stella Maris Academy hosts 650 students, around 150 will use the new high school floors in the building.

Hilliker said he hopes students in the new high school bring their own flare to campus.

”Building that identity, that cultural identity for the high school campus is really important,” he said. “But it’s important that our kids are here to play a role in building that and take some ownership in it.”

They have had to wait on shipping for desks and other supplies but will be ready for the first day of school on September 5.

Before then, they’ll host a ribbon cutting, social, and tours to the public of the new high school.

“We’d love to give tours well into the evening,” Hilliker said. “So come out and see what this new place looks like that has such a rich history in our community.”

