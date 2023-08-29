Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.(Dairy Queen)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards were made available on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Lawrence
Police searching for missing man last seen in Duluth
A local restaurant in Cloquet is expanding opening a new live event space.
New event space opens at Pedro’s Grill and Cantina
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sergeant Jason Janecek
Officer involved in Ashland County deadly shooting identified
Erica Ann Allen
Makinen woman accused of burning father’s house down

Latest News

Sarah Peterson hit the jackpot on her birthday at Potawatomi Casino.
Casino doubles woman’s jackpot winnings while celebrating 106th birthday
WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Video shows fiery aftermath of crash that significantly damaged interstate overpass in Alabama
Sarah Peterson hit the jackpot on her birthday at Potawatomi Casino.
Casino doubles woman's jackpot winnings while celebrating 106th birthday
When security stepped in, Adele herself stepped up to come to the young man's defense. CNN,...
Adele scolds security for ‘bothering’ fan at concert