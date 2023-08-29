Cool Tuesday with some haze, major warmup on the way

By Tony Nargi
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUESDAY: A cold front will keep most of the Northland cooler than average today, with highs in the Twin Ports not making it out of the 60′s, topping off at 68 in Duluth. Skies will be partly cloudy, and a lake breeze will be present with an E wind at 10-15 MPH.  Poor air quality is expected from Canadian wildfire smoke across western portions of the Northland, with moderate to unhealthy air quality expected in Aitkin, Itasca, and Koochiching counties and points east. Some haze may reach the Twin Ports, though poor air quality is not expected in Duluth/Superior.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure takes over the region tomorrow and temperatures will be more seasonable with a high of 73 in the Twin Ports. Skies will be mostly sunny, and winds will be light out of the S at 4-8 MPH.

THURSDAY: Warm weather begins to take over as we get closer to the long weekend. Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and some clouds in the evening with a slight chance of showers. These showers are associated with a warm front moving north, which sets the stage for a warm weekend ahead.

WEEKEND: A warm front and a strong high pressure to our east sets the stage for a stretch of hot weather across the Northland this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80′s on Friday and Saturday in the Twin Ports, with Sunday getting near 90.

