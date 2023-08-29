City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Duluth

Wisconsin- Public comment is open for another specialty license plate request. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a non-profit that works to educate the public, raise money for research and connect with those who have lost someone to suicide. The public comment period is the first step for getting special group license plates approved. If made available, each plate will have a $25 donation to help with the organization’s efforts across Wisconsin.

St. Louis County, MN- The Minnesota DNR will be sampling wells in the coming months. The tests will be used for the creation of a Groundwater Atlas for St. Louis County. About 180 wells will be used and owners will be contacted by mail or phone. The process involves collecting a water sample from an outside spigot or hydrant. Participation is voluntary and owners will be able to see test results when finished. The groundwater atlas will be used for identifying viable drinking sources, sustainability effects, future construction guidelines and more. The atlas is expected to be completed in 2025.

Duluth- Concordia College-Morrhead is hosting the Cobber Corn Feed on Tuesday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Lester Park. All alumni, prospective students and their family and friends are invited to the free event. The event allows alumni to reconnect and other students to learn more about the college. Food will be provided but attendees are invited to bring a dish to share.

