Brewers Win 9th Straight

Open up 5-game lead on Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers' Mark Canha (21) and Willy Adames celebrate the team's 6-2 win over the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Mark Canha (21) and Willy Adames celebrate the team's 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Christian Yelich and Mark Canha homered during Milwaukee’s four-run first inning, and the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Monday night for their ninth consecutive victory.

Wade Miley pitched six effective innings as Milwaukee increased its NL Central lead to five games over second-place Chicago. It’s the longest win streak for the Brewers since an 11-game run in 2021.

Returning home after a 5-2 trip, Chicago committed two costly errors and finished with five hits. Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom homered, but Jameson Taillon got off to a rough start.

Yelich drove Taillon’s third pitch to left-center for his 17th homer. It was Yelich’s fifth leadoff homer of the season and No. 9 for his career.

Sal Frelick and Willy Adames singled with one out, and each runner moved up when shortstop Dansby Swanson committed a throwing error on Adames’ grounder. Following Rowdy Tellez’s sacrifice fly, Canha hit his eighth homer deep into the bleachers in left field.

Milwaukee added another run in the second when Yelich singled, advanced to second on second baseman Nico Hoerner’s throwing error and scored on William Contreras’ single to left.

Taillon (7-9) was charged with four earned runs and nine hits in six innings. The right-hander, who signed a $68 million, four-year contract with Chicago in December, dropped to 0-3 with a 7.84 ERA in his last four starts.

Wisdom trimmed Milwaukee’s lead to 5-2 with his 21st homer in the fifth, but Adames responded with a two-out RBI double off Drew Smyly in the seventh.

Miley (7-3) permitted four hits in his first win since July 9. The veteran left-hander struck out one and walked none while throwing 50 of his 82 pitches for strikes.

Miley helped himself in the fourth, snaring Seiya Suzuki’s two-out liner with a runner on first. Second baseman Brice Turang also robbed Nick Madrigal of a hit with a diving stop in the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow stiffness. RHP JB Bukauskas was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. ... 1B Carlos Santana rested one day after he sprained his right ankle. Tellez started at first.

Cubs: RHPs Marcus Stroman (rib cartilage fracture) and Michael Fulmer (forearm strain) were scheduled for checkups Monday. There likely will be an update on each player Tuesday. ... LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) threw live batting practice.

UP NEXT

Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.65 ERA) and Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (14-3, 2.80) take the mound Tuesday night. Burnes is looking for his first win since July 20. Steele is 5-0 with a 3.54 ERA in his last seven starts.

