Authorities seek help to find missing Walker woman

Amanda Gould
Amanda Gould(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Cass County woman.

Amanda Gould, 38, of Walker, was reported missing from a residential setting in Shingobee Township, in rural Walker on Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Gould is described as being 5′2″, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and green highlights.

She has a unicorn and dragon tattoos on her arms.

Authorities say Gould left the residential setting on foot and was last seen wearing a sleeveless white t-shirt and blue jeans shorts.

Anyone with information about Gould or her location should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 547-1424.

