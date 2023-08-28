Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return with a heavy metal holiday tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return this winter with a holiday tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”
Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022...
Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022 Winter Tour at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (James McEachern/Trans-Siberian Orchestra via AP)(AP)
By MARIA SHERMAN
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra — the heavy metal, classical music, theater production, pyrotechnics and laser lightshow hybrid — will return this winter.

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More,” will hit 62 cities and deliver 104 performances in both matinee and evening sets. It kicks off on Nov. 15 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and runs through Dec. 30, concluding at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Al Pitrelli, TSO's guitarist and music director, says that since the band started 28 years ago, their winter tours have become a tradition for loyal fans and their families.

“I call them repeat offenders," he jokes.

Pitrelli estimates that nearly half the attendees have been “coming to us since the jump.”

Fans can expect a memorable performance that references the band's 1999 “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” television film and album. The story follows a young girl who runs away from home on Christmas Eve; she's alone, visions come to her, and eventually she makes her way back to her family at midnight, just in time for the Christmas holiday. Singers represent different characters, woven into a narrative by the late founder Paul O’Neill.

Pitrelli believes the reason TSO performances continue to draw people in is found in the story.

“Everybody misses somebody, especially on Christmas,” he says. The show provides an arena for people to feel less alone, “wrapped up in the world's biggest rock and roll production,” he adds.

The numbers don't lie: As of July 2022, Pollstar put Trans-Siberian Orchestra's box office gross at $769 million.

Tickets for the 2023 holiday tour will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. local time. Limited $39 tickets will be available for purchase within the first week, or while supplies last. A dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to charity.

Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022...
Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform on Nov. 11, 2022 during a rehearsal for their 2022 Winter Tour at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (James McEachern/Trans-Siberian Orchestra via AP)(AP)

Most Read

Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing Cook County man’s body found in Lake Superior
Duluth tiny home
Duluth ‘Tiny Home’ off the market, developer in financial troubles
A local restaurant in Cloquet is expanding opening a new live event space.
New event space opens at Pedro’s Grill and Cantina
The play area was built to meet ADA accessibility requirements so anyone can enjoy it.
New play area opens at Tettegouche State Park

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Midland on Thursday where she sat down with TV5 to discuss a wide...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call on Democrats to codify ‘Obamacare’ into state law
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino
Potawatomi’s Milwaukee casino revenue increases 1.7% as tribe braces for competition
University of Michigan graduate instructors end 5-month strike, approve contract
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Antetokounmpo wants to see how committed Bucks are to winning a title before deciding on extension