Thunderstorms possible this afternoon, warming up later into the week.

By Tony Nargi
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONDAY: Today will feature partly cloudy skies transitioning to a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A looming weak low-pressure system to our north will drop a cold front through our area, bringing the chance for thunderstorms and showers. Thunderstorms are possible between 1 PM and 6 PM in the Twin Ports, with a 30% chance of rain. High’s will reach the upper 70′s as the wind transitions from W to NW at 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and a stiff Lake Breeze. High’s will be in the upper 60′s with an E wind at 5-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and a high of 74. Seasonable conditions will ensue with no chance of rain. Winds will be S at 5-10 MPH.

LATE WEEK: Temperatures are on the rise heading into the end of the week. A strong high pressure will build to our east, blowing some warm air from the south later in the week. This will set up high temperatures in the low to mid 80′s for most of the Northland beginning Friday.

