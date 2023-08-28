Small rain chance Monday night will turn to a big warm up later this week

By Adam Lorch
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be keeping an eye on some showers and thunderstorms developing. The best chance will be between 3-8pm. These storms are not expected to be severe and not everyone will get hit. Tonight, the skies will clear up a bit, but some smoke from Canadian wildfires may move in. Lows will be in the 50′s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will see some smoke from wildfires in the atmosphere. Thankfully, it looks like it will mostly be above the surface, so air quality won’t be impacted too much. Temperatures will be cooler, peaking in the upper 60′s around the lake with an east wind. Inland will see some 70′s still.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will be in place on Wednesday bringing clear skies. The smoke should also be departing. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see a big push of warm air. This will bring partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Temperatures continue to climb well into the 80′s for the weekend!

