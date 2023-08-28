Report: Minnesota exports decline in Q2, iron ore continues growth

Ores, slag, and ash +29%
The Paul R. Tregurtha freight ship passes into the Port of Duluth.
The Paul R. Tregurtha freight ship passes into the Port of Duluth.(Alex Laitala)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - New data shows Minnesota declined in exports for the second quarter (Q2), but iron ore continues to grow.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), exports were valued at $6.1 billion.

This represents a 9% drop of approximately $578 million over Q2 of 2022, making it the first quarterly decline in eight quarters.

However, the U.S. as a whole dropped 7% during the second quarter, as exports declined from 29 states between Q2 of 2022 and 2023.

Officials say exports of many key products performed strongly during this year’s Q2, including iron ore.

Export Gains:

  • Vehicles: 54%
  • Ores, slag, and ash (mainly iron ores): 29%
  • Pharmaceutical Goods: 27%
  • Aircraft and Spacecraft: 21%
  • Optic and Medical: 8%

Ores, slag, and ash (mainly iron ores) grew strongly in Canada, up 22%, and in Japan, up 163%.

Data shows that Minnesota exported $187 million in ores, slag, and ash just in Q2.

However, some global sales sank significantly.

Export Loses:

  • Mineral Fuel, Oil: -82%
  • Cereals: -46%
  • Plastics: -17%
  • Food By-Products: -26%

According to DEED, exports of mineral fuel and oil plunged, as sales to Canada sank, which are down $621 million or 97%.

However, a bump in sales of petroleum oils to the Netherlands, $92 million, partially countered the loss.

Mexico, which is up $86 million, surpassed Canada, down $228 million, as the primary market for cereals.

You can find the full report here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing Cook County man’s body found in Lake Superior
Jeremy Lawrence
Police searching for missing man last seen in Duluth
Duluth tiny home
Duluth ‘Tiny Home’ off the market, developer in financial troubles
A local restaurant in Cloquet is expanding opening a new live event space.
New event space opens at Pedro’s Grill and Cantina

Latest News

Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sergeant Jason Janecek
Officer involved in Ashland County deadly shooting identified
A black bear (file)
Minnesota DNR reminds hunters to not shoot ear-tagged, collared research bears
Generic Water
Fisherman’s body pulled from Sawyer County lake Monday
Canadian smoke may come back Tuesday
Small rain chance Monday night will turn to a big warm up later this week