Officer involved in Ashland County deadly shooting identified

TOWN OF MORSE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The officer involved in the deadly shooting in Ashland County earlier this month has been named.

Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sergeant Jason Janecek discharged his firearm during the incident, killing 44-year-old Jay Allen Claremboux.

On August 15 at approximately 6 p.m., the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute on North Foley Road in the Town of Morse.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), when deputies arrived Claremboux was allegedly assaulting one of two women.

He was armed with what they described as a “bladed weapon.”

Sgt. Janecek discharged his firearm during the incident and struck Claremboux.

Janecek has 21 years of law enforcement experience.

Claremboux was pronounced dead on scene.

The two women suffered injuries from the assault and were treated at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

According to the DOJ, Janecek was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Now, the DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Ashland County Coroner’s Office, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

The DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Ashland County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The District Attorney will then review the case and determine if the shooting was justified.

