New event space opens at Pedro’s Grill and Cantina

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday, Pedro’s Grill and Cantina hosted a grand opening event for their new event center, located directly above their current facility.

Staff at Pedro’s said they are hopeful the new area will be used for larger gatherings and even some live performances from bands and comedians.

”I just want to have people to have fun, said Manager Pedro Aranda, “that’s the goal, everybody to smile.”

Aranda said construction and planning for the project took eight to ten months.

