MnDOT to hold public meeting to discuss Hwy 169 corridor in Hibbing

Hibbing Corridor Study map
Hibbing Corridor Study map(MnDOT)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Iron Rangers will be able to weigh in on future plans for a busy stretch of road.

MnDOT will be holding a public meeting on Wednesday, September 6 to discuss an upcoming study on the Highway 169 corridor through Hibbing.

The study is only looking at the section from Highway 37 to 13th Street East.

During the meeting, project staff will give a brief background on the corridor and record any feedback the public has on traffic and pedestrian flow, intersections, safety or other concerns.

At this time, there is no project planned for this area.

The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 6 in the Memorial Building, located at 400 East 23rd Street.

For those unable to attend in person, a recorded presentation will be posted to the project website.

You can fill out the survey provided after watching the video.

