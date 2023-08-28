Minnesota DNR reminds hunters to not shoot ear-tagged, collared research bears

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With the bear hunting season opening this week, the Minnesota DNR is reminding hunters to not shoot the marked research animals.

Research bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars.

DNR researchers are monitoring 35 radio-collared black bears across the state, especially in hunting zones 27, 45, and parts of the no-quota zone.

Minnesota bear hunting zones (Minnesota DNR)

Officials say most of the radio-collared bears live in or near the Chippewa National Forest, Camp Ripley Military Reserve, the Pillsbury State Forest, and the Brainerd/Baxter area.

However, they range widely from these sites.

“We are asking hunters to avoid shooting these valuable research bears,” said Andy Tri, Minnesota DNR bear research scientist. “These collared bears give us much of the data we use in bear management and are most valuable to us when they are collared for multiple years.”

According to the DNR, a key to the research is looking at year-to-year changes in natural food supplies and how those changes affect individual bears in terms of their habitat use, physical condition, denning, reproduction, and interactions with people.

This research is not designed to evaluate mortality from hunting.

Trapping new bears every year to replace the ones killed cannot substitute for long-term data on individual bears.

All the collars the DNR uses for bear research have GPS units.

Coordinates are then either uploaded to a satellite or stored in the collar and downloaded by DNR researchers when they visit the bears in their dens.

Each bear provides several thousand data points per year, thanks to the collars.

DNR officials say the bear’s coat often hides the collar, especially in the fall, since most of the collars are black.

To combat this, the collared bears have large (3 x 2 inch), colorful ear tags that should be plainly visible on trail cam photos or when a bear is at a bait.

Ear-tagged, radio-collared research bear (Minnesota DNR)

DNR officials recognize hunters might not be able to see a radio collar or ear tags in some situations.

For this reason, taking a bear with a radio collar is legal; however, pausing briefly to get a clear view of the bear’s head would reveal whether it has large ear tags, which indicates that it is collared.

Most collared bears have a small, implanted heart monitor under the skin on the left side of the chest that looks like a silver capsule that is approximately the width of a paper clip.

The monitor contains valuable information stored in memory for the research.

Officials ask hunters who take a collared bear and find this device while skinning the bear are asked to submit it with the collar.

Additionally, hunters may see bears with very small ear tags (1 x 1/4 inch).

These bears are not collared and may be part of other ongoing research projects.

Any hunters who do shoot a collared or ear-tagged bear should call the Minnesota DNR Wildlife Research Office in Grand Rapids at (218) 328-8879 or (218) 328-8874 to report it and coordinate the pickup or drop off of the collar and heart monitor, if applicable.

Minnesota’s bear hunting season begins on September 1.

For more information on bear hunting, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.