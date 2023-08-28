Local produce celebrated at Clover Valley Farm Fest

TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Clover Valley Farm Trail is a cooperative group of locally-owned farms located between Duluth and Two Harbors.

Every Sunday, they invite people to travel a roughly 40-mile loop and visit each farm along the way.

However, on August 27, the co-op did something a little different.

Rather than being miles apart, the 11 farm stands were side by side.

“We just decided that we were going to throw a big farm festival to celebrate how well it’s been going,” said Liz Strohmayer, a founding member of the Clover Valley Farm Trail.

Agate Acres hosted the inaugural Clover Valley Farm Fest.

Visitors purchased local goods, enjoyed live music, and met the people behind the produce.

The event was free to attend and drew in visitors from throughout the area.

Organizers said the festival serves as a midpoint between the summer and autumn growing seasons, making it the perfect time to come together.

The Clover Valley Farm Trail is one of eight groups to receive a grant through Renewing the Countryside, a Minnesota nonprofit that aims to strengthen rural areas.

The Farm Trail will be open every Sunday through October.

To learn more, visit their website or their Facebook page.

