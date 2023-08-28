Local movie theaters offer discounts for National Cinema Day

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Throughout the United States, roughly 3,000 theaters offered $4 tickets for National Cinema Day.

Last year’s inaugural event saw eight million people take advantage of the deal.

In the Northland, many theaters took part in the festivities this year, including Premier Theaters in Cloquet.

Staff at Premier said some customers were pleasantly surprised to discover the discounted rate.

“Hopefully it puts a smile on their face,” said Premier Theater Manager Cary Neumann.

