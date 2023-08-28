Local movie theaters offer discounts for National Cinema Day

In the Northland, many theaters took part in the festivities this year, including Premier Theaters in Cloquet.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Throughout the United States, roughly 3,000 theaters offered $4 tickets for National Cinema Day.

Last year’s inaugural event saw eight million people take advantage of the deal.

In the Northland, many theaters took part in the festivities this year, including Premier Theaters in Cloquet.

Staff at Premier said some customers were pleasantly surprised to discover the discounted rate.

“Hopefully it puts a smile on their face,” said Premier Theater Manager Cary Neumann.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing Cook County man’s body found in Lake Superior
Researchers announced a breakthrough in their work this month, figuring out why Minnesota’s...
New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
Duluth tiny home
Duluth ‘Tiny Home’ off the market, developer in financial troubles
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

The Clover Valley Farm Trail is a co-operative group of locally-owned farms located between...
Local produce celebrated at Clover Valley Farm Fest
A local restaurant in Cloquet is expanding opening a new live event space.
New event space opens at Pedro’s Grill and Cantina
The play area was built to meet ADA accessibility requirements so anyone can enjoy it.
New play area opens at Tettegouche State Park
Proceeds from the festival went to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV).
Tribute Fest raises money for homeless veterans