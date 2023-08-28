Former MSOP security counselor back in court for 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder

Robert Miller was stabbed to death
Matthew Russell Brown
Matthew Russell Brown(Minneapolis Police Department)
By Hayley Raatsi
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Barnum man charged in connection to a cold-case murder almost 40 years ago was in court Monday.

Matthew Russell Brown, 66, was charged with murder, burglary, and assault in the death of Robert Miller.

Miller was stabbed to death in his Minneapolis apartment in July 1984.

According to KARE 11, Brown is a former security counselor at the Moose Lake Sex Offender Program (MSOP).

With the advancement in technology, as well as a partnership between police and the FBI, authorities matched a blood sample left at the crime scene with DNA from a plastic cup they saw Brown use.

Monday’s hearing was quick as a judge ordered Brown’s bail to stay at $1 million.

His next court appearance will be next month when he could enter a plea.

