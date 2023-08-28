Fisherman’s body pulled from Sawyer County lake Monday

HUNTER, WI. (Northern News Now) - A man’s body was pulled from a Sawyer County lake Monday morning.

On Friday at approximately 3 p.m., the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an abandoned boat floating near Cedar Swamp Island on the Chippewa Flowage in the Town of Hunter, east of Hayward.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when authorities arrived they located an unoccupied fishing boat with fishing gear on board.

After an initial investigation, they were able to determine the owner of the boat to be 74-year-old Lowell Tesky from Winter, Wisconsin.

It was stated Tesky had gone fishing that morning and never returned home.

Authorities say teams searched the nearby islands and shorelines with both aerial and water searches.

Crews searched all weekend, but Tesky’s body wasn’t found in the water until early Monday morning.

The incident is currently under investigation.

