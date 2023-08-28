Fisherman’s body pulled from Sawyer County lake Monday

Generic Water
Generic Water(WLUC)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTER, WI. (Northern News Now) - A man’s body was pulled from a Sawyer County lake Monday morning.

On Friday at approximately 3 p.m., the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an abandoned boat floating near Cedar Swamp Island on the Chippewa Flowage in the Town of Hunter, east of Hayward.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when authorities arrived they located an unoccupied fishing boat with fishing gear on board.

After an initial investigation, they were able to determine the owner of the boat to be 74-year-old Lowell Tesky from Winter, Wisconsin.

It was stated Tesky had gone fishing that morning and never returned home.

Authorities say teams searched the nearby islands and shorelines with both aerial and water searches.

Crews searched all weekend, but Tesky’s body wasn’t found in the water until early Monday morning.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing Cook County man’s body found in Lake Superior
Jeremy Lawrence
Police searching for missing man last seen in Duluth
Duluth tiny home
Duluth ‘Tiny Home’ off the market, developer in financial troubles
A local restaurant in Cloquet is expanding opening a new live event space.
New event space opens at Pedro’s Grill and Cantina

Latest News

A black bear (file)
Minnesota DNR reminds hunters to not shoot ear-tagged, collared research bears
Canadian smoke may come back Tuesday
Small rain chance Monday night will turn to a big warm up later this week
The scammers pretend they are conducting an investigation and have collected sensitive details...
Scammers impersonating law enforcement, FBI, BCA warn
Matthew Russell Brown
Former MSOP security counselor back in court for 1984 Minneapolis cold-case murder