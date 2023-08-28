Duluth Human Rights Officer elected to Minnesota Council

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth human rights advocate has been chosen to help lead a statewide council.

Carl Crawford is Duluth’s Human Rights Officer, where he works to enforce city and state human rights laws and to ensure city services are accessible to all people without discrimination.

Now, he was recently elected Vice Chair for the Minnesota Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage (CMAH).

Through his new role, Crawford will be able to help advise lawmakers on issues that Minnesota’s of African heritage residents face.

“I’m beyond honored to receive the support of the Council in this election,” said Crawford. “The conversations I’m able to have that shape lawmaking by advising state lawmakers as to the issues faced by all folks of African heritage in the state are always important, but now more than ever. I look forward to continuing this work with Governor Walz and state lawmakers.”

“Carl’s earnest and diligent commitment to the work and mission of the council coupled with his genuine desire to help all people through a lens of social justice makes him an exemplary Human Rights Officer, as well as an exemplary board or council member no matter what the focus of the group,” said Mayor Emily Larson.

In addition to his role as Human Rights Officer, Crawford serves as the Equal Opportunity Representative for the City of Duluth and the ADA Coordinator, which is responsible for enforcement of policies against discrimination and harassment, diversifying the workforce, and promoting accessibility for all residents.

He was also a founding board member of the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial and has served in numerous roles on organizational boards and committees such as Community Action Duluth, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, Woodland Hills, Men as Peacemakers, the Ordean Foundation, SOAR, NAACP, and American Cancer Society.

Crawford was the recipient of the MLK Jr. Drum Major for Peace Award back in 2012.

Additionally, he is active with the Family Freedom School of Duluth and is a longtime youth and high school basketball coach.

