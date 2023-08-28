DTA launches bus program, slashes stops in Twin Ports

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Transit Authority’s (DTA) new bus program hit the streets Sunday, aiming to make stopping busses quicker and more effective.

The Better Bus Blueprint Initiative also slashed certain bus stops, causing some Twin Ports residents to no longer have easy access to public transportation.

“We need to go to the bank and go get groceries, and that’s what we relied on,” Billings Park resident Alan Nelson said.

Nelson has lived at Royalton Manor in Superior for 12 years and isn’t able to drive himself places.

“I used it, and I relied on it,” Nelson said. “There’s been days when I’ve been sick and my wife has to use the bus and get my medication from Walgreens.”

From medication to groceries, the Nelsons need the bus. With the new initiative, the DTA redesigned its routes, taking away the Billings Park bus stop.

“I, myself was taking it on a regular basis,” Nelson said.

The bus stop Nelson used was right outside his apartment.

The DTA stopped servicing busses to the stop outside of Royalton Manor in Billings Park, Superior. (Lukas Walls)

Now, Nelson and Billings Park residents have to walk more than a mile to catch the bus at a stop on Tower Avenue.

“I can’t go out in the wintertime with this power chair because it has lithium batteries,” Nelson said. “They can’t freeze.”

Marketing Director for the DTA David Clark said the route redesign process was a collaborative discussion.

“We worked with community stakeholders, partners and public surveys to really determine where our service needed to be to provide the most service with the resources we have,” Clark said.

Billings Park isn’t the only Twin Ports neighborhood seeing less service. Gary and Woodland bus stops were also reduced. Clark said the decision to slash stops comes from ridership numbers.

“Some of the areas that were served are no longer being served or receiving very little ridership, and it was expensive to continue to serve those neighborhoods,” Clark said.

Marsha Adams also lives in Royalton Manor and has been using public transportation in the Twin Ports since she grew up and is hoping to continue doing so.

“I live over in Duluth myself and that was my transportation,” Adams said. “Now living over here, it was a transportation I was so used to, you take it away it’s not fair to us.”

Clark said if you have physical disabilities and need access to public transportation, to apply for the STRIDE program through the DTA.

For more information about the Better Bus Blueprint, click here.

