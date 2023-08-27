Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon

By Robb Coles
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two people are dead after a vehicle crash on Saturday in Duluth.

According to the Duluth Police Department, at around 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Haines Rd and Skyline Pkwy.

Through their investigation, officers determined a 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Haines Rd, left the roadway, and struck a concrete barrier at the intersection with Skyline Pkwy.

According to authorities, lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the driver, a 51-year-old from Duluth, and passenger, a 27-year-old from Superior were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

In a press release, DPD officials said their thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those involved in this tragic incident.

