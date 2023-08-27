Two die in Duluth vehicle crash Saturday afternoon

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two people are dead after a vehicle crash on Saturday in Duluth.

According to the Duluth Police Department, at around 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Haines Rd and Skyline Pkwy.

Through their investigation, officers determined a 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Haines Rd, left the roadway, and struck a concrete barrier at the intersection with Skyline Pkwy.

According to authorities, lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the driver, a 51-year-old from Duluth, and passenger, a 27-year-old from Superior were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

In a press release, DPD officials said their thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those involved in this tragic incident.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.