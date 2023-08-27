Small shot at rain Monday will give way to tall stretch of sun beginning Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: Higher air pressure kept Sunday dry but that system will slip away by Monday. That will allow a low to waft along the Canadian border and create a 30% for rain. The end result of that chance by Tuesday morning may only be a tenth of an inch of accumulation. Starting Tuesday, a big high will conquer the sky and keep us high and dry for the rest of the week. It will get warm again with several days in the 80′s possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be clear to partly cloudy to start but should advance towards partly cloudy to partly sunny by daybreak. The low temperature will be near 55. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Showers are more likely in the morning. The thunderstorm chance will mix in for the evening. The afternoon high will be 79 or so. The wind will be SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The next high pressure system comes in to stay beginning on Tuesday. The sky will become mostly sunny and rain chances will go away for a long spell. Tuesday’s low temp will be 55. The high will be 75. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Except for Monday, the week will be dry. The warmest days of the week will be Thursday to next Sunday with a bout in the 80′s. The other days will be fairly close to the normal of 74.

Except for Monday, the week ahead will be dry (KBJR)

